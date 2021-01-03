Michelle Pfeiffer's fans react as she reveals dilemma over appearance in makeup-free video The Hollywood star shared a brutally honest video that got everyone talking

Michelle Pfeiffer is just as beautiful with or without makeup, and shared a stunning makeup-free video on Instagram on New Year's Eve – much to the delight of fans.

The Stardust actress, 62, posted footage of herself inside her home as she debated over what to wear for the last day of 2020.

She said: "So, not quite sure what I should wear for New Year's Eve. Should I wear my 2020 uniform – my sweats, should I make an effort? I don't know, what should I do?"

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals dilemma about appearance for NYE

Michelle was inundated with messages from her followers who offered their suggestions, with many divided over what she should do. "Happy and healthy 2021! I say dress up," one wrote, while another commented: "Wear something amazing it will make you feel great!"

Kourtney Kardashian also gave her opinion, telling the actress: "No sweats! Silk pajamas?" Michelle was inspired by the Poosh founder's suggestion, responding: "Great idea!"

The Scarface actress looked stunning with no makeup in the clip

However, others suggested Michelle stayed comfortable, with one writing: "Sweats all the way," while another said: "Stay comfortable in what you are wearing."

Over the festive period, Michelle has been keeping her fans entertained with her Instagram posts.

At the end of December, the actress shared footage of herself applying false eye lashes for the first time after watching a YouTube tutorial, and it was safe to say she was pleased with the results!

The Hollywood star always looks glamorous

The Scarface actress wrote alongside the clip: "I did it! Socially distanced shoot coming up. Doing my own makeup. First time practicing applying false lashes. Thank god for YouTube. Pretty pleased with myself."

The Grease 2 star also shared a fun throwback photo of herself just before Christmas, that showed herself playing Stephanie Zinone in the Grease sequel, very aptly dressed as a Christmas tree.

Michelle captioned the image: "Merry Christmas from your Girl for All Seasons," adding heart, Christmas tree and crying laughing emojis.

Michelle recently managed to apply false eye lashes for the first time

The doting mum also shared a photo of herself with her daughter from the 1990s during Christmas. The star posted a snapshot of a beautifully framed picture in which she is gently kissing a young Claudia Rose, who is now 27.

Michelle looked stunning in a white trilby hat, sunglasses and a navy swimsuit as she snuggled with her bundle of joy. "#TBT. 1993. This little nugget started our family and rocked my world," the mother-of-two sweetly captioned the post.

