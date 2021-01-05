Michelle Pfeiffer makes shocking discovery about family pet She was stunned to only just noticed this!

Michelle Pfeiffer was in desperate need of some animal advice when she shared a video of her cat on Instagram - and you won't believe what she was doing.

The proud pet owner is used to blowing her followers away with her stunning selfies or amazing artwork, but it was Michelle herself who was left open-mouthed this time.

The Scarface star posted a video of her fluffy feline, Bella, drinking her water. But rather than dipping her face into the bowl to lap up her drink, she gently scooped it up in her paw and drank it from there.

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer discovers her cat's unusual habit

Michelle was astounded she’d never seen her do this before and captioned the eye-opening footage: "How is it possible that after 8 years together I am just noticing this behavior?"

She then asked fellow Hollywood star - and cat lover - Kate Beckinsale for some advice.

"@katebeckinsale, since you are the Cat expert, can you share any insight on why Bella drinks her water this way?!"

Michelle also had a dog who lived to the age of 18

Her fans bombarded her with suggestions, with some telling her the bowl is too small for her to put her face into as it tickles her whiskers and others saying it's what that breed of cat does.

But the video also sparked hilarious remarks from followers who pointed out "you were Catwoman, you should know!" and one even said: "I watched Batman Returns and it's how u drink milk lol."

Michelle shares her pets with her husband David E. Kelley

Michelle is a huge pet lover and last year sadly lost her dog Freddie, who died at the age of 18.

"RIP our beloved Freddie," she wrote in a social media tribute to the pooch. "Thank you for 18 years of love & pure joy."

