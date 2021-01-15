Jennifer Aniston – or should we say Rachel – fans will want to brace themselves, because the much-anticipated Friends reunion has officially begun filming!

The news was confirmed by Jennifer's close friend and former co-star Lisa Kudrow, who opened up about the HBO Max special's filming schedule during a recent interview on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally!.

"So we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she told the Parks and Recreation actor.

Lisa also confirmed that the show is "not a reboot", and instead is "us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot – and has never happened in front of other people since 2004".

While Lisa didn't mention whether Jennifer has also filmed something for the reunion, if she hasn't yet, she'll likely be shooting something soon, seeing as the show is tipped for a spring 2021 release.

The news comes days after Jennifer delighted her social media followers after making a sweetly maternal comment on Instagram.

Friends fans will be over the moon

The 50-year-old revealed that she had fallen in love with an adorable video fellow actress, Kate Hudson, shared of her daughter, Rani, and admitted she'd watched it over and over again.

The video in question showed the two-year-old sitting alongside another toddler, as they watched, smiled and sang along to a video on the laptop.

Kate captioned the clip: "I interrupt this program of the nations gone crazy with some very sweet and innocent Fujikawa girls.... aka our future generation."

Jennifer replied: "I can't stop watching these little faces," along with a series of emojis which indicated she was crying with joy at the video.

Her fans loved her response, with one instantly writing: "@jenniferaniston you would make a fabulous mom!" and plenty of heart emojis headed her way.

