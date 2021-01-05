Chelsea Handler stuns fans with NAKED photo – and Jennifer Aniston reacts! The American comedian stripped off for her latest snapshot

Chelsea Handler has dared to bare all! The US comedian completely stripped off for her latest Instagram post, and it caught the attention of a number of her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer, Halle Berry, Michael Buble, Michelle Pfeiffer and Orlando Bloom were just a few of Chelsea's followers to 'like' the post, which showed the star sitting on a sofa outside, and covering her modesty with some well-placed books.

She wrote: "Do you like to have fun while you read? Do you like to put things into your brain that could help you? I do. If you do too, here are a few books I love that I think you might too: Advice Not Given by #MarkEpstein, The Best of Me by @davidsedarisbooks, and Letting Go: The Pathway of Surrender by #DavidRHawkins. #GetLitWithChelsea."

"Icon!!! You look so good," one fan told the star, with a second writing: "Awe. I love this. U bring so much joy to so many people, including ME! #growthjunkie." A third asked: "Why do you look so amazing?!"

Chelsea Handler stripped off for her latest photo

Chelsea, 45, and Jennifer, 51, first became friends after the actress appeared on late night talk show, Chelsea Lately. In 2019, reports surfaced suggesting that the pair had fallen out – but Chelsea was quick to dismiss the rumours.

Asked on The Project whether they were still friends, Chelsea emphatically replied: "We are! We are! Don't read those magazines! Don't believe any of it! We're friends. Don't worry... I love Jen!"

Chelsea and Jennifer have been friends for a number of years

Chelsea is no stranger to stripping off for the camera. To celebrate Christmas Day, the talk show host shared a snapshot showing her laying on an inflatable boat with her two dogs, and wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and two festive pasties.

"Merry Christmas to one and all," she wrote, signing off her post: "Love Chelsea, Bert & Bernice."

