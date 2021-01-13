Jennifer Aniston has been the focus of more gorgeous photoshoots than we can even remember and a certain black-and-white bikini snapshot is no exception.

The former Friends star, 51, looked absolutely stunning in a fun photo session which took place in a bathroom.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston makes surprising maternal comment - and fans are so excited

Jennifer shared the professional image on Instagram over the holidays, but it's still getting fan reactions now!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside her incredible home

The snap not only showcased her fit physique, it proved her yoga skills are coming in handy too.

In the photo taken by Peggy Sitora, the actress struck a bendy pose, wearing a string bikini and mini skirt and she was kissing her reflection.

"What a year," Jennifer captioned the post. "Reminder to give yourself a little love....and hang in there."

LOOK: See Jennifer Aniston's totally chic living room

SEE: Jennifer Aniston is unrecognisable in photos revealing incredible transformation

WATCH: Jennifer shared the bendy bikini photo for a good reason

Her fans have been going gaga over the photo since she shared it and have commented: "OMGGGGG THIS PHOTO," and branded it "amazing".

They adored her message of self-love in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Love this and you so much," wrote fellow actress Jessica Capshaw, while other followers simply called her "Queen".

In November, Jennifer announced she was taking on a healthy new job as the Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins, and her advert for the wellness brand was incredible.

Jennifer was dressed in a sports bra and leggings in the pictures which showcased the results of her workouts.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest

SEE: Jennifer Aniston looks completely unrecognisable in recent photo

PHOTO COURTESY OF BACKGRID/VITAL PROTEIN

Jennifer works hard to maintain her figure and her trainer, Leyon Azubuike, says she exercises three to seven days a week for an hour and a half at a time.

"We box, we jump rope, we do strength training," he told Women's Health. "We do a lot of work with resistance bands - we're big on resistance bands.

"We rotate these things so it's always hard, she’s consistently being challenged. I’m a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.