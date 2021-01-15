Savannah Guthrie's adorable daughter could pass as her twin

The genes are strong in Savannah Guthrie's family! The Today show host shared a gorgeous series of photos with her little girl on Instagram and there's one detail fans can agree on; the mother-daughter pair look so similar.

Savannah joked with her followers as she posted snaps of herself and six-year-old Vale with their face masks pulled down, and then of the pair wearing them. "Now you see us —> now you don't. Loving up on my little," she quipped.

The TV presenter's fans commented on the "precious" and "beautiful" family photos, with many noting how Vale is taking after her famous mum.

"She is your mini me. So beautiful and sweet," one fan wrote, while another posted: "Vale has pretty eyes like her mom." "Those eyes though... gorgeous!" another agreed, while a fourth simply stated: "Lookalikes." "Two sweeties right there!!" and "Omg… your twin!!" were among the other comments.

Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman tied the knot in March 2014. Two days later, the broadcaster announced that she was four months pregnant. She gave birth to baby Vale in August, followed by the couple's son Charles in December 2016.

Fans claimed Savannah's six-year-old daughter is her mini-me

On her daughter's sixth birthday last summer, the doting mum paid tribute to her mini-me, writing on Instagram: "Vale Guthrie Feldman, you really do have a touch of stardust in you. You shine and smile and laugh and love with every drop of energy in your being. Your joy is infectious and your affection is for all. You are the gift we get to unwrap every day. Happiest 6th Birthday."

The pair don matching face masks

She also shared another post of herself cradling Vale in the hospital following her arrival, admitting: "I believe in love at first sight. And I believe in miracles. Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

