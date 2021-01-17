Naga Munchetty encouraged by fans after candid confession The BBC Breakfast star is so relatable

Naga Munchetty inspired empathy on Sunday, after she shared an admission with her social media followers.

Taking to her Instagram page, the presenter admitted that exercising had been "very tough" that morning.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares rare insight into marriage with James Haggar

Taking to Instagram, the BBC Breakfast co-host posted a selfie which showed her looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.

She wore a pink workout top, no makeup, and her naturally wavy hair was slightly tousled.

Naga captioned the pretty picture: "There was sunshine for today's run - that helped a bit, as it felt very tough today. Happy Sunday… X."

Loading the player...

Naga Munchetty shares rare glimpse of living room at home

Her fans were quick to share their encouragement with the star, with one writing: "Be proud you did it, Naga! Well done!"

SEE: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty's healthy homemade meal is lockdown goals

MORE: Naga Munchetty addresses fans' concerns she's leaving BBC Breakfast

Another agreed, chiming in: "But you completed the run, congrats, hope you and your family have a lovely week."

A third revealed their own struggle, writing: "I'm with you mine was tough too," while a fourth sweetly added: "Chin up love xx just keep being you."

Naga shared a photo after her run on Sunday

Naga is a big fan of keeping fit and also enjoys playing golf and going to the gym.

The star thrilled fans last month when she shared a snap which showed her after an exercise session, and she looked like she had barely broken a sweat!

The 45-year-old's fans rushed to the comment section to share their compliments, with one gushing: "Beautiful!"

"Absolutely gorgeous Naga," another wrote, with a third adding: "Looking beautiful as always Naga."

Last month, the star shared a sweet snapshot showing how she likes to relax

We wish we looked so fresh-faced after an intense workout, but the super-fit broadcaster also gives herself some time to chill out, too.

Before Christmas, the star shared a personal snapshot on Instagram, offering her fans an insight into how she unwinds after work.

Naga could be seen sitting on a cream leather sofa, surrounded by her beloved pet cats, Xena, Missy and Bella, with a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of the chair.

"Bliss," she captioned the cosy image.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.