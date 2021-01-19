Holly Willoughby's home-schooling photo applauded by fans The This Morning star took to Instagram

Holly Willoughby was showered with praise by fans on Tuesday when she shared a relatable parenting post.

Uploading a photo of herself looking up at the camera as her youngest son Chester sat on her lap with a book in his hands, the This Morning star wrote: "Eat, Sleep, Read, Repeat..."

Holly was no doubt referring to how repetitive her days have become now that she's home-schooling her three young children, and the star's fans quickly rushed to the comment section of her post to applaud her.

"Super woman!" gushed one.

"Looks like you're doing an amazing job Holly," added another, with a third writing: "Doing a good job Holly."

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

Holly shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester.

The Dancing on Ice host often speaks candidly about the difficulties of parenthood, and in the past has even shared some excellent home-schooling tips with her fans.

Holly and her kids

During the UK's first lockdown in April, the 39-year-old told her co-star Phillip Schofield that when it comes to helping with her kids' education, she actually encourages them to take the helm!

Explaining that teaching has changed since she was in school, Holly told Phillip: "Multiplication is so different the way they do it at school now from what I've done, and I've got the kids to show me how they've been taught. And by them teaching me, sometimes it goes in a bit more. And we've found that works quite well."

Weeks earlier, the doting mum added that she advises fellow parents to try to help their children "feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible".

Holly said: "I think the biggest gift you can give your children right now at this moment in time is not necessarily to give them a big timetable of things to do. It's just to make them feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible."

