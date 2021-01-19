Michelle Obama rocks leather jacket in gorgeous photo with Kerry Washington The Little Fires Everywhere actress took to Instagram

Michelle Obama looked like the ultimate style queen as she rocked a leather jacket and a black silk blouse that featured sheer detailing in a photo posted to Instagram.

The throwback snap was courtesy of her friend and Hollywood actress Kerry Washington, who was paying tribute to the former First Lady of the United States on her birthday.

Sharing the snap on Sunday, Kerry, who looked cosy in a grey knitted jumper and scarf, wrote: "I think the thing that amazes me the most is how you are able to go anywhere and do anything all the while being your most true and authentic self. It is for THAT example, and for so much more, that I am endlessly grateful. Love you. Happy Birthday @MichelleObama."

Kerry's fans echoed her sweet words, including her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Reese Witherspoon who replied: "Well said." "The smartest, flyest, never to be matched, though frequently copied, forever First Lady. Happy Birthday!!" one eager fan posted, while another noted: "Impeccably classy."

"Beautiful, strong women. Inspiring," "Two Queens!!!" and "Style and Grace" were among the other comments, while some fans commented on how Michelle can pull off leather.

Kerry shared this sweet throwback on Michelle's birthday

The Becoming author turned 57 last weekend and was inundated with birthday messages on social media, including one heartfelt tribute from her husband of 19 years, Barack Obama. "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche," Barack wrote next to the Instagram throwback photo of his wife on the beach.

Michelle also thanked her fans and followers for their well wishes, posting a black-and-white selfie showing her makeup-free and with her gorgeous natural curls falling around her face.

She wrote: "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all."

