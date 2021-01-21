Orlando Bloom in tears as he pays Katy Perry the ultimate compliment on behalf of their daughter Daisy They singer performed for during the Celebrating America livestreamed concert

Orlando Bloom was incredibly proud of his partner Katy Perry on Wednesday, and that was clear to see in the beautiful video he uploaded of the singer onto Instagram.

The 30-second clip showed the mother-of-one closing out the Celebrating America live-streamed concert with a powerful rendition of her hit song Firework, which she performed before the Washington Monument.

Following the end of the song, Orlando can be heard whilst recording on his phone, telling Katy: "That was awesome baby. Great job, baby."

"I love you, I love you, I love you," she replies whilst giving him the sweetest kiss on the lips.

Sharing the video with his millions of fans, a teary Orlando wrote: "One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love. One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

Fans were delighted and equally emotional, with one commenting: "Fireworks and waterworks." A second added: "I'm crying you guys are amazing."

Katy later shared the whole clip on her Instagram, and simply captioned it: "Firework - Celebrating America."

Orlando was at Katy's side whilst she performed in Washington

The singer dazzled in a patriotic, caped white dress during her performance, her first since welcoming her daughter Daisy back in August.

The couple announced baby Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image showing their newborn grasping her daddy's finger while Katy held on to little Daisy's wrist. This is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.