Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mark family celebration with baby Daisy The Smile hitmaker and Pirates of the Caribbean star are doting parents to their five-month-old

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doting parents to their baby daughter Daisy Dove, who they welcomed at the end of August.

And on Tuesday, the family marked a new milestone together as they celebrated Orlando's son Flynn's tenth birthday with Daisy for the first time.

The Hollywood actor shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and he splits his time between his parents' houses.

Miranda paid a sweet tribute to her oldest son on Instagram to mark his big day, writing: "I could not be more proud to be the Mother of Flynn.

He is a ray of light in this world. Happy 10th Birthday Flynn." The proud mum shared a sweet photo of a birthday card and a note which read: "Today you are ten, our little boy is growing up so beautifully and we are so proud of you!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom marked the actor's son Flynn's birthday with baby Daisy for the first time

"You're so kind, smart, creative, gentle, thoughtful and fun. You continue to amaze us. Again and again!"

Orlando and Miranda have remained on good terms since their split and the Australian actress was one of the first to congratulate her ex and Katy on the arrival of Daisy.

Flynn's mum Miranda Kerr paid a sweet tribute to her son on Instagram

The model also praised the Smile hitmaker after she shared a photo of herself shortly after her baby's arrival when returning to work on American Idol.

"Omg you're amazing!" she wrote, before adding: "Love you" and a pink heart emoji.

While both Flynn and Daisy are being kept out of the spotlight, with their faces shielded from view in any pictures, Orlando previously gave an insight into life with his two children during an appearance on the Ellen show shortly after Daisy's birth.

Katy welcomed baby Daisy in August

He told the chat show host that he is "very used" to newborns as he already has two younger brothers – Miranda's sons Myles and Hart, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

And just ahead of Daisy's arrival, the proud dad spoke about how excited his son was about having a sister.

Katy and Orlando are such proud parents!

In an interview published in HELLO!, he said: "Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda so although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us."

