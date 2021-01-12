Katy Perry celebrates Orlando Bloom's birthday with baby Daisy The Fireworks singer celebrated the occasion in a big way

Katy Perry celebrated Orlando Bloom's birthday this week in a big way, and she had the best help from their little someone - daughter Daisy.

The Fireworks singer took to Instagram and shared a plethora of gorgeous photos to commemorate Orlando's 44th birthday and even included never before seen snap of Katy pregnant with their new little one.

Katy touchingly captioned the post: "Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see..."

"Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out… So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe", Katy concluded.

The stunning images begin with Orlando holding three little chicks, and go through from the mundane to worldly shots of the couple together including them lazily brushing their teeth together, to dressed up for a big night out, and even roaming the plains on horseback.

Katy Perry released a stunning series of snaps to celebrate Orlando's birthday

Orlando's isn't the only January birthday either, just last week the superstar couple marked another new milestone together as they celebrated Orlando's son Flynn's tenth birthday with Daisy for the first time.

The Hollywood actor shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and he splits his time between his parents' houses. Miranda paid a sweet tribute to her oldest son on Instagram to mark his big day, writing: "I could not be more proud to be the Mother of Flynn. He is a ray of light in this world. Happy 10th Birthday Flynn."

The proud mum shared a sweet photo of a birthday card and a note which read: "Today you are ten, our little boy is growing up so beautifully and we are so proud of you!

Among the amazing images Katy shared was this mundane real life toothbrushing shot

"You're so kind, smart, creative, gentle, thoughtful and fun. You continue to amaze us. Again and again!"

Orlando and Miranda have remained on good terms since thier split and the Australian actress was one of the first to congratulate her ex and Katy on the arrival of Daisy.