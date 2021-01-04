Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rang in the New Year in spectacular style! Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the British actor surprised fans with a rare selfie of the couple wearing 80s-inspired blonde wigs.

"Hello 2021," the Lord of the Rings star simply wrote. The snap itself saw the pair cuddle up for a cosy snap, which immediately prompted a response from fans.

"Best parents EVERRRRR," remarked one follower, while another said: "Best couple in the world." A third post read: "I just imagine Daisy with this hair now." Another stated: "Hahahahah I love you guys!"

Katy, 36, and Orlando, 43, started dating in early 2016 and announced their engagement on 14 February 2019. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl called Daisy Dove, in August.

Their daughter is Orlando's second child. The actor is also father to nine-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Orlando Bloom shared this rare selfie with fiancée Katy Perry

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, the doting dad-of-two gushed about Flynn's bond with his baby sister. "He's very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he's the best," the star said.

"He's wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there's been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby - sort of!"

Orlando also went on to reveal that Daisy takes after both him and her mum. "Daisy Dove is my little mini-me/ mini mum/ mini Kate," he explained. "The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect."

