Chrissy Teigen shares incredible backstage moment with children from Joe Biden's inauguration John Legend's entire family were in Washington D.C. to watch him perform on the historical day

Chrissy Teigen and her two children, Luna and Miles, were in Washington D.C. with John Legend for his big moment on Wednesday evening.

The award-winning singer was performing at Joe Biden's inauguration celebrations, and his family couldn't have been prouder.

MORE: Take a look inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new home

Chrissy gave an incredible insight into her husband's backstage area ahead of his performance in footage shared on Instagram.

The talented cook posted a clip from inside his trailer, where the other artists including Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato also waited.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen shares incredible backstage footage from Joe Biden's inaugration

Miles was seen being kept entertained on his IPad in the clip, while Luna and Chrissy were sat watching the highlights from the inauguration on the television.

SEE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's former home has to be seen to be believed

READ: Michelle Obama and George W. Bush's reunion photos will melt your heart

The inauguration marked the beginning of a new era for the United States, when Joe was officially declared the new President of the United States after being sworn in on the National Mall in Washington, in front of a select number of VIP guests.

What's more, Kamala Harris not only made history as America's first female Vice-President, but the first black and South Asian VP.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their children to Washington D.C. for the historical moment

Guests watching the special moment including former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, who both performed at the ceremony.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's former garden is a thing of dreams

Chrissy documented her family's special trip during their stay in Washington, and was left delighted after discovering that Joe was following her on Twitter.

An incredible firework display was seen from John's trailor

The mother-of-two also expertly mimicked the famous video of Kamala and Joe from November, when the Vice-President called up Joe after learning that they had won victory over Donald Trump.

MORE: Kamala Harris' home is even more homely than the Obamas' - see inside

In the footage, Kamala said: "We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next President of the United States."

Chrissy shared plenty of stunning photos from the day out on social media

Chrissy copied the call as she pretended to call John following his performance on the night. "We did it John, we performed at an Inauguration," she said.

The star's day didn't go completely to plan though, as she revealed on social media that while tucking into a Fruit Roll-Up, a cap on her tooth had come up. In footage, she said: "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.