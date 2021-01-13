We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Julianne Hough looks incredible in her latest skiwear look!

The star rocked another fabulous winter outfit in her Instagram post on Tuesday, which showed her posing in the snow in a chic belted ski suit, thigh-high boots and a colourful patterned jacket - which fans quickly fell in love with.

Captioning her photos, she sweetly wrote: "She'll be comin' round the mountain when she comes - it’s a journey y'all. How are you all feeling today?

WATCH: Julianne's stunning snowy outfit

"Wherever you are on your mountain, know that you will come around and see the infinite view of possibility that will take your breath away by its beauty and surprise. Sometimes it just takes a little time to get there. Be patient and compassionate with yourself!"

Julianne also posted some beautiful videos and further pictures on her Instagram Story, which showed her horse riding in front of some breath-taking snow-covered views.

Fans were in love with Jules' colourful jacket

Plenty of fans sent their compliments on her gorgeous outfit, with one writing: "I'm sure I can't afford it but I absolutely need to know where that jacket is from!"

Jules replied: "I found this jacket in a vintage cowboy shop! So cool right?!"

It was later revealed that the dancer's cover-up is the 'Good Robe Jacket' from Double D Ranch, costing $665. Her trusty ski suit is one of her favourite Cordova styles, while her classic aviator sunglasses are from Saint Laurent.

Cordova ski suit, $1135, Selfridges

Julianne has been sharing plenty of snowy photographs from her winter break in Montana, and we're loving every outfit! Of course, she's been keeping up with her at-home workouts, too, using her own fitness platform Kinrgy.

Earlier in January, she shared a gorgeous snap in her activewear, looking effortless in a white crop top and coral gym leggings. She also showed off her gorgeous makeup-free skin as she asked fans: "Time for @jasmine.pomaikai class on @kinrgy today... who's with me?"

