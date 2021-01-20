Christina Anstead's unbelievable figure wows fans as she shows off never-ending legs The Flip or Flop star has an incredible physique

Christina Anstead is often complimented on her figure, so much so that the number one question fans ask her is about her daily diet.

So it came as no surprise that the Flip or Flop star's latest photo was inundated with compliments on social media.

Christina had shared a photo of herself posing in her kitchen alongside her work husband, James Bender.

The pair had been filming the latest series of Christina on the Coast, which airs this summer, and had built a new bar in the star's kitchen.

In the picture, the doting mum looked glamorous dressed in a pink T-shirt and skinny jeans. The star accentuated her slim legs with a pair of heels, and she looked incredible.

"Could you be any hotter? Kudos to you on all your hard work!" one fan wrote, while another commented: "You look gorgeous and love that space." A third added: "You have a beautiful figure."

The star has been hard at work on her house by the beach, and has also been enjoying weekend trips there with her family.

Christina Anstead looked incredible as she posed in her kitchen

On Sunday, Christina and her children met up with friends for a fun day out, and shared some lovely pictures from their trip on social media.

The mother-of-three keeps in shape with regular workouts, including kickboxing and walking on the beach.

The interior designer is an advocate for healthy eating and wrote a book with friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, called The Wellness Remodel.

"I decided that it'd be a great idea for us to write a book together, because that's the No. 1 question I always get asked," Christina said during an online episode of Christina on The Coast: Unfiltered.

The Flip or Flop star enjoying a day on the beach

"What do you eat in a day? What do you do to workout?" In the foreword of her book, Christina also detailed her journey to finding a healthy and balanced diet that suited her, particularly after discovering she has two autoimmune disorders, Hashimoto's disease and polycystic ovary syndrome.

The star learnt the foods to eat to help take care of herself, and wanted to share her knowledge with others in her book.

