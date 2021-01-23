Helena Christensen's physique is unbelievable in multi-coloured swimsuit during tropical vacation Her holiday is positively dreamy

Helena Christensen is currently soaking up the sun on a beautiful beach getaway - and she ensured she packed the perfect wardrobe to go with it.

The model, 52, has left her home in the NY mountains for some rest and relaxation at an undisclosed oceanside property, and she's posted some envy-inducing photos of her vacation on Instagram.

MORE: Helena Christensen's new photo sparks surprising fan response

From brightly-coloured sunsets, to crystal blue pool shots, Helena knows exactly how to make her social media followers green with envy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in a red-hot swimsuit for freezing cold swim

On Friday, she updated her holiday album with more photos, including one selfie of her wearing a multicolored one-piece which is sure to have her fans asking where it's from.

The picture was taken from the neck down and showed Helena sitting on the ground and sporting beach waves.

Helena isn't alone on her holiday, as she's been joined by her niece, Sarah-Sofie Sonne, who celebrated a birthday during their time away.

RELATED: Supermodel Helena Christensen confuses fans with baby photo - details

RELATED: Helena Christensen shares rare photo with glamorous mother inside family home - and they’re twins!

Helena was feeling colourful on her holiday

Her Australian Shepherd dog, Kuma, is also with them and Helena has also been posting photos of her model son, Mingus Lucien Reedus - who she shares with her ex, actor Norman Reedus - although it’s not clear if he's accompanying his mum.

The Danish-born star has spent most of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at her quirky home in the Catskills, upstate New York, and her interior design aesthetic has received rave reviews from her fans.

Her holiday home is stunning

She previously opened up about her mountainous retreat and told Architectural Digest: "For me, it’s absolutely necessary to escape into nature. Being near water is one of the most important things in my life, so the fact that I could find a little haven up here that had a beautiful stream was perfect.

Helena has spent the COVID-19 pandemic at her home in the New York mountains

"There's a bigger river down the road where I swim every day, which to me is almost like a feeling of cleansing your body and your mind – just being at one with nature."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.