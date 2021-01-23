Ben Shephard's new photo of son Sam leaves fans in disbelief The Good Morning Britain star shared a photo on Instagram

Ben Shephard dropped jaws on Saturday when he shared a photo of himself and his son Sam – with many pointing out how grown up Sam is!

The pair could be seen enjoying a stroll on Richmond Hill with doting dad Ben explaining: "Got some fresh air with Sam (who won’t blooming stop growing) along with, seemingly, the rest of the world!"

The Good Morning Britain star added: "It’s Jacks birthday tomorrow another lockdown extravaganza - any suggestions for ways to make it fun gratefully received. To be fair if he gets to play #cod #codwarzone for 24hrs it’ll be the best birthday ever!"

It wasn't long before social media users replied to Ben's snap to share their disbelief.

"Can't believe that's Sam!" exclaimed one.

Another wrote: "That's Sam!!!" with a third adding: "Wow, who's that man you're with?"

Ben's post comes a week after he surprised fans again when his unexpected degree was revealed.

Ben shared the photo on Instagram

Sitting down with his good friend Kate Thornton for her podcast, she opened up about Ben's impressive – but unexpected – credentials.

"He is one of those people who can literally turn their hand to anything!" Kate said, as she introduced Ben to her listeners. "I'll give you an example – ballet. Yes, he's got a Masters, a degree, in dance and ballet as well as also having Honours in rugby and football."

Later on in the podcast, the conversation circled back to Ben and his time at university – where he first met his wife, Annie. "I fell into television, I'd been at university and I'd done a degree in dance and I think in my head I was going to go on to drama school and I was going to get into acting at some point down the line," he shared.

