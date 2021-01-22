For anyone looking for a Friday giggle, look no further than Good Morning Britain's official Instagram page.

The popular morning show has jumped on the latest internet trend, introducing new team member Bernie Sanders to viewers!

Of course, the US politician hasn't actually joined the show's roster, but clearly team GMB find this week's most popular meme – a photo of Mr Sanders on a folding chair at Joe Biden's inauguration wearing a face mask and mittens – as funny as the rest of us.

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals an unseen part of London home

Needless to say, fans found the photo hilarious, and took to the comment section of the programme's post to say so.

Can you spot Bernie?

"Omg! [laughing emoji] For a second I was seriously looking!" Another added: "This is good!" Many more simply left crying face emojis.

Earlier on Friday, Piers Morgan even shared a hilarious photo of Bernie sitting between himself and his co-host Susanna Reid, adding the caption: "Feel the @gmb Bern."

Again, social media users were quick to comment on the snap.

"Name a more iconic trio," replied one.

Piers shared a photo on his own

"He's a hero for wearing those mitts!" said another, with a third writing: "That's definitely one of the best ones."

Thankfully Piers was able to end a week of hosting duties on a high.

On Wednesday, the famous dad expressed his sadness following the death of a beloved guest. Doris Hobday, one of UK's oldest living twins, passed away on 5 January at the age of 96 after contracting coronavirus.

Sharing the sad news with viewers on Wednesday, a visibly-upset Piers said: "We start with some sad news we were made aware of a few days ago."

"They bought such a ray of sunshine to our lives during the first wave of this pandemic with their infectious humour, great laugh, and cheekiness. They were a wonderful duo," he added.

