Kourtney Kardashian is known for her beautifully curated Instagram feed, so when she took to social media and posted photos of herself completely alone in a nightmarishly blood red room - fans took notice. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the odd post, consisting of a series of three photos, with the caption "Blood red".

The first and last image is of Kourtney in a tiny black outfit with massive platform heels and black knee highs. Her lips are drenched in a blood red lip color, as are her nails.

The room she is in has a creepy, hotel horror movie vibe. The middle photo is a close up of Kourtney's perfect blood red manicure handling a piece of sushi.

One follower felt Kourtney's post needed some good vibes, and commented: "Sending you a lot of love and POSITIVITY in your life." Others simply remarked how "Beautiful" Kourtney looks.

The strange looking bedroom is a far cry from Kourtney's actual master bedroom.

Kourtney Kardashian's feed wasinterrupted by this blood red scene

Last month Kourtney - who is a self-confessed perfectionist, especially when it comes to her home - shared a photo of herself sprawled out on the crisp white sheets inside the bedroom of her $8.5 million mansion.

While the caption revealed she was "studying" for the movie, He's All That, there wasn't a balled-up piece of paper or ball-point pen in sight.

In fact, the surface of her bedside table looked like something from a freshly cleaned hotel room. Kourtney lives with her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

Kourney also shared this close-up of her blood red manicure

She's been open about the pride she takes in her Calabasas home and admitted in a recent interview with Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, that everything in her house has to be spot on.

"I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice," she said. "Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, 'Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.'"

