Lisa Rinna looks incredible in tight white dress that shows off her toned figure

Lisa Rinna always manages to impress, but when she shared a snap of herself in a tight white dress with slits and cutouts, celebs and fans alike were stunned with how incredible she looked.

The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to show off the jaw dropping number that accentuated her toned physique.

The white dress by Sergio Hudson, who designed both Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris' inauguration looks, fit Lisa flawlessly.

Celebrities from Kelly Ripa to fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley fawned over Lisa in the stunning outfit.

The 57-year-old icon has been basking in the post-inauguration glow on her social media.

Lisa Rinna shared this stunning snap of herself in a Sergio Hudson gown

On Friday she shared an image of herself in a colourful bikini, being swept off her feet by her longtime husband, Harry Hamlin - but it was a special guest in the background that made the photo a standout.

Lisa joined in with the current Bernie Sanders filter and had the photo of the politician in a mask and mittens superimposed on her shoulder.

Despite the addition of Bernie, the reality TV star and her husband looked every inch the doting couple for the photo. Lisa has been married to Harry since 1997 and they have two daughters, Delilah, and Amelia.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown they had both their girls back at home and Lisa opened up about what a typical day looked like for her. "It's pretty much the same every day," she told Marie Claire.

The icon has been basking in the post inauguration glow

"I get up with a prayer, and try to start the day positively by meditating. I do an exercise class at 8am, called Isaac Boots Torch’d workout, it’s live on Instagram and it’s 45 minutes of joy."

Lisa continued: "It keeps my mind clear, as well as my body and shape. Then I do a bit of work, emails, Zoom calls, interviews like this. Then I go for a walk or a hike, come back and work in the garden as we're trying to grow one."

