Friends star Matthew Perry makes major change ahead of wedding 

Matthew Perry has made a major life change ahead of his wedding - and it includes getting a new family member.

The Friends actor took to Instagram to share the amazing news that ahead of his wedding to Molly Hurwitz, the couple have decided to adopt… a dog!

Over the past week the actor has been posting up a storm on behalf of his furry friend - Alfred Perry. Yesterday, the actor posted a photo with the pup himself which was sure to have added followers to the little one's account.

He captioned the sweet snap: "This is me and Alfred Doodle Perry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that."

No word yet from Molly on what she thinks of their newest addition, through we are sure she is in love with Alfred as well.

Introducing Matthew Perry's newest family member, Alfred Doodle Perry

Matt announced his engagement to Molly late last year, and while the notoriously private actor rarely posts on social media, since the news broke, his future wife has been pictured on several occasions on his Instagram feed.

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

The rest of Matthew's Friends co-stars are no doubt delighted for him, having remained close over the years.

Matthew announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz in November

The cast joined Lisa on her TV show, Web Therapy, where they played various patients of her alter-ego Fiona Wallace.

Friends fans are anticipating the reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

