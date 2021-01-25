With much of the UK covered in snow on Sunday, Elizabeth Hurley decided to throw things back to warmer times. The 55-year-old model took to Instagram to share a flawless bikini snapshot with her fans, showing her posing in a white two-piece and a crochet-style sundress. Her long hair falls around her shoulders and she is holding a pair of aviator sunglasses and a bag.

She was quickly inundated with comments and compliments from her 1.8 million followers, with a huge number sharing flame or love heart emojis. "Stunningly perfect," one fan remarked, while another told her, "You are so beautiful." A third wrote: "You're a dream come true!"

Elizabeth has been sharing a series of stunning snapshots on Instagram throughout lockdown. Most recently, she posed in hot pink lingerie at her family home.

The Royals actress is isolating at her county house in Hertfordshire along with her 18-year-old son, Damian, and a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The swimwear model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! back in April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes".

"There are nine of us," she revealed at the time. "I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

