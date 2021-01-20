Elizabeth Hurley's new hot pink lingerie photo is a show-stopper

Elizabeth Hurley caused quite a stir on Instagram this week. The 55-year-old model shared a snapshot showing her posing at home in hot pink lingerie and silver high heels. Elizabeth can be seen lying on a matching pink sofa, decorated with grey and pink cushions, and set against a fuchsia wall.

The star is holding her legs up in the air as she looks back and smiles at the camera. "Still at home!" she wrote in the caption. "#makingthemostofit #stayhomestaysafe."

It’s not known exactly who captured the sultry image – but Elizabeth has a number of potential photographers at home. Elizabeth and her 18-year-old son, Damian, are isolating at the family's country home in Hertfordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The swimwear model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! back in April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes".

Elizabeth looks incredible in her latest Instagram photo

"There are nine of us," she revealed at the time. "I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The star has a very close bond with her lookalike son, Damian

Elizabeth and her only son are especially close. Damian – who bares an extraordinary resemblance to his mum – has followed her into the modelling world, having signed up with Tess Management model agency back in September 2018.

He often shares photos taken with Elizabeth, and in celebration of her birthday in June, he sweetly shared a snapshot of the pair together, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twin!! My partner in crime forever. I love you mama xxxxxx."

