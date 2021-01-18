Elizabeth Hurley reveals surprising secret talent as she stuns in crop top The actress revealed all on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley has been keeping herself busy during lockdown! The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share her surprising new hobby, revealing that she has been hard at work in the kitchen.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares rare glimpse inside home with famous mum during lockdown

Elizabeth shared a snapshot showing her posing in a cropped white cardigan and jeans and holding two jam jars with handwritten labels. She joked in her caption: "Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade nestling in my larder with more Seville oranges awaiting me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances in white swimsuit

"Clever you! How delicious!" one fan remarked, while a second requested: "Send some my way!" A third noted: "Well done you. My nearly 80-year-old mother still does the same every January."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns with blonde bob in party photo

Among those to 'like' the post was Elizabeth’s son, Damian. The 18-year-old is isolating with his mum at the family’s country home in Hertfordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Elizabeth has been keeping busy during lockdown

The swimwear model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! back in April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes".

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian speaks out over change to appearance after shocking new photo

"There are nine of us," she revealed at the time. "I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Elizabeth and son Damian are incredibly close

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth and Damian – her only child – are extremely close. In celebration of her birthday in June, he sweetly shared a snapshot of the pair together, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twin!! My partner in crime forever. I love you mama xxxxxx."

Read more HELLO! US stories here