Kate Garraway gives positive update on husband Derek as she talks struggles as a single parent

Kate Garraway has given a candid update on her husband Derek's health - while admitting that she's found adapting to life as a single parent difficult.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, she spoke of the improvements Derek has made. "It's very much two steps forward, three steps back," she said.

"But if I think back to where we were in March 2020... When Derek's lungs were solid with infection and his infection rates were the highest doctors had seen in anyone who has lived, we're undoubtedly in a more positive place."

WATCH: Kate's children have fun in the snow

Touching on life at home with her two children Darcey, 14, and William, 11, she added: "I'm not sure I am coping! I honestly don't know how single mums do it; it's just so hard.

"A lot of the time I find myself thinking, 'What would Derek say?' and 'What would Derek do?'

"I'm lucky that I'm being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir [Singh] has been really helpful because she's been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little."

Derek with their two children

The 53-year-old's confession on GMB comes days after she shared a lovely video of her children enjoying last weekend's snow day.

Captioning the brief clip, the presenter wrote: "Sliding into Tuesday like...! Hey I know I am late on the #snow pics but we were having too much fun in it to post it! Still pretty slippy out there so if you're not 11 & bouncy like Billy - take care!"

The cute clip sees her 11-year-old son looking carefree as he slid down the snowy pavements, just outside the family home.

Fans were pleased to see the doting mum making memories with her two children, Billy and 14-year-old Darcey. "Good to see you all out there having fun. Sending you and your family lots of love xxx," remarked one follower, while another said: "You deserve some fun and laughter. Enjoy those precious moments. They will help on the harder days. Sending love. Xxx."