Kris Jenner shows support for Kim Kardashian in latest post – and fans react The momager has an incredible relationship with her famous daughter

Kris Jenner is an incredible businesswoman, but a mum first and foremost, which has resulted in her iconic title, 'momager'.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been showing a lot of support for her daughter Kim Kardashian on social media over the past few weeks as the talented star has been keeping busy with her various businesses.

Most recently, Kris took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her daughter posing inside her walk-in wardrobe at home in LA, while modelling her latest Skims collection.

VIDEO: Inside Kris Jenner's stunning home in Hidden Hills

"Kim’s @skims Hosiery Collection is AVAILABLE NOW! These tights really are a game changer @kimkardashian," Kris wrote alongside the photos, before detailing the different styles available, including Full Control Tight, Mid Support Tight, Nude Support Tight and Hosiery Bralette.

What's more, Kim's Kim Kardashian West Fragrance line also released three new heart-shaped scents last week, and Kris made sure to share the news on her platforms as well.

Kris Jenner helped to promote Kim Kardashian's latest Skims range

Many of Kris' fans have commented on her supportive posts, with one writing: "Love your family," while another wrote: "Kim's a strong woman." A third added: " Kim's so beautiful."

Kris and Kim have a close bond and the mother-of-six is always there for her children and her grandchildren.

The TV star lives close to family and last week paid a heartfelt tribute to granddaughter Chicago on her third birthday.

Kris included a sweet photo of the toddler with her dad Kanye West amid split rumours, showing her support for the famous singer too.

The famous momager shared several photos of her daughter on social media

The reality star's business sense has been passed down to all her children and Kris has previously opened up about her experiences of managing for the first time on podcast Never Before.

The star first took on the role of manager to Caitlyn – then Bruce Jenner - promoting their profile with public speaking following their Olympic success.

Kris is a doting mum to six children

"I became his manager instantly because he didn't have a lot going on. I saw this incredible potential, and he wasn't doing anything.

"Nobody was booking him for speeches. Nobody was sending him out on the road. I thought, 'Wow. You should be this incredible public speaker.' I just figured it out to that point," Kris explained.

"Little by little, we started booking these speeches for Visa; Coca-Cola started booking him. I remember sitting with Doug Ivester, the head of Coca-Cola, at the Olympics and thinking, 'Wow, we've really come a long way.'"

Kris with Kim and Kanye West

Kris now manages the careers of her children, which has seen them all take different paths, from Kendall Jenner's modelling career to Kylie Jenner's cosmetic empire.

Kourtney Kardashian – who is founder of lifestyle website Poosh – opened up on her site about the advice her mum has given her and her siblings.

"We don't take no for an answer. My mum always taught us, 'If you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person,'" she said.

