Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella share very special wedding news

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella have set a date for their wedding!

The happy couple announced the exciting news during the season six finale of Total Bellas.

During the episode which aired on Thursday 28 January, Nikki, 37, was seen revealing the news to her sister Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan. "We have an announcement to make. We are going to be getting married Thanksgiving 2021!" she said, before popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

Nikki, who is best known for her time in the WWE as one half of the Bella Twins, and the pro dancer, 38, got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to Paris. The couple met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 when they were paired together.

While Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time, she announced her split from the former pro wrestler in 2018 and a year later she and Artem reconnected. Last July, they welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo.

Discussing their wedding plans on an episode of The Bellas Podcast last year, Nikki and Artem revealed that they initially hoped to wait until the coronavirus pandemic was over to tie the knot. Artem said: "We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person.

Artem and Bella welcomed their first child together last year

"At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly."

The news comes just days after Nikki revealed that she and Artem are couples therapy together. Appearing on the Off The Vine podcast, Nikki told host Kaitlyn Bristowe – who won DWTS with Artem in 2020 – that her fiancé "doesn't realise his tone" when he gets stressed.

