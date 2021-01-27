Kate Hudson stuns in glamorous video from her bathtub - and it's pure luxury

Kate Hudson couldn't even tell you why she was videoing herself in the bath - but it happened.

The star looked incredibly glamorous inside her show-stopping bathroom in the clip she shared with fans on Instagram.

Kate, 41, was promoting her InBloom Beauty Aura powder, and she decided what better place to do it than in her tub!

The Fabletics Founder looked beautiful with a full face of makeup and freshly painted nails. She was also wearing a flesh-coloured gown which showcased her toned arms.

"I know what you’re thinking," she said. "What are you doing in the bathtub with your dress on? I don’t know. We just thought it would be a good place to talk about the very, very popular Beauty Aura."

Her fans loved it and marvelled at her bathroom too, calling her oversized tub "bathtubgoals," and telling her how much they adored her decor.

Kate's bathroom stopped fans in their tracks

Kate's home has a vintage-style aesthetic and is filled with bold prints and quirkiness.

It hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans who regularly heap her LA home with praise.

The actress has added a modern twist to one of her bathrooms though, as it contains a stripper pole!

Kate makes bold statements with her home decor

The fitness fanatic has made no secret of her passion for pole dancing as a way to stay in shape and even shared videos of her impressive moves on social media.

Elsewhere in her home, colourful wallpaper seems to be a theme as the star’s kitchen has bold orange and blue geometric print, and in her bedroom, she has contrasting floral wallpaper.

Goldie Hawn's daughter lives with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani, along with her older two children, Bingham Bellamy, who she shares with Muse star Matt Bellamy, and Ryder Robinson, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate has remained on good terms with both Chris and Matt and revealed on Laura Wasser's podcast that they regularly meet up when the musicians aren’t on the road.

