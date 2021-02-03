All Saints star Nicole Appleton shares heartbreaking news – famous friends react The singer spoke of her grief on Instagram

Nicole Appleton has shared some upsetting news with her fans on Instagram.

The All Saints singer took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that her dog Ruby has passed away.

MORE: Holly Willoughby enjoys girls' night out with best friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton

Nicole, 46, shared a beautiful snapshot of her beloved pet, and wrote: "I can't even… My beautiful baby girl Ruby Tuesday has passed away. I feel physically sick and incredibly heartbroken. I can't believe it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Appleton performs with All Saints

The mum-of-two was quickly inundated with messages of support from her fans and famous friends. "Oh darling… sending you so much love…" Holly Willoughby wrote. Nicole's older sister Natalie Appleton also reached out: "I still can't believe it. Our precious girl... we love you forever Ruby."

MORE: Holly Willoughby has the best response to Nicole Appleton's surprise baby news

Emma Bunton shared: "I'm so sorry beautiful girl, heartbroken for you." Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Oh no… Ruby… that's awful… sending you love nic darling."

Nicole Appleton is mourning the death of her beloved dog, Ruby

And singer Imelda May added: "OMG!!! I'm so, so sorry to hear this. It's awful and painful and you feel like your heart is literally breaking. They're such amazing little gifts in life and so hard to lose. I send you loads of love and hugs. Take care lovely. XXX."

MORE: Stars' secret pregnancies: Nicole Appleton, Kylie Jenner and more hidden baby bumps

Nicole will be supported in her grief by her partner, Stephen Haines. In March last year, they welcomed their first baby together, a little girl, after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret.

The singer's partner Stephen with their daughter, Skipper

She shared the news of her daughter's arrival on Instagram writing: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months…which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends… I can finally announce our incredible news!!... Our little girl 'Skipper Hudson Haines' has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I'm SOOO HAPPY!!"

Nicole is also a proud mum to Gene Gallagher

Nicole is also a mum to 19-year-old son, Gene, from her marriage to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. The former couple were married from 2008 until 2014.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.