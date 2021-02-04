GBBO's Matt Lucas reveals brand new look - fans react The star has battled alopecia since he was six

Matt Lucas has a brand new lockdown look! The Great British Bake Off star took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil his first-ever moustache.

MORE: The heartbreaking story behind Matt Lucas' husband's death

Matt, 46, who lost his hair at the age of six, shared a close-up snapshot from his bed, and told his fans: "In lockdown 3 I grew my first ever moustache. I don't have eyebrows so it looks a bit weird."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson in hilarious Bake Off opener

His fans were quick to react. "Congratulations Matt. Very please for you and your upper lip in this cold weather!" one wrote, while a second remarked: "You look like an absolute rascal!" A third joked: "The only moustache in the village?" – a reference to Matt's hit Little Britain character, Daffyd Thomas.

MORE: Great British Bake Off star Matt Lucas talks sweet friendship with Rebel Wilson

Matt was diagnosed with alopecia when he was six-years-old. He opened up about losing his hair in his memoir, Little Me: My Life from A-Z, sharing one memorable moment that defined his childhood.

Matt Lucas has grown a lockdown moustache

The star said that he had been knocked down by a car while on a family holiday in Portugal, and revealed: "Two years later, in 1980, aged six, I woke up one morning to find several hairs on my pillow. The next day the same thing happened, only this time there were a lot more. By the end of that summer all my hair had fallen out.

MORE: Noel Fielding divides fans with sneak peek inside his wardrobe at family home

"In the changing room at school – a 10-minute walk from our home in Stanmore, northwest London – I could do nothing but laugh as I easily pulled out the last two or three remaining strands in front of my friends. It didn't feel real. But it was.

The star was diagnosed with alopecia when he was six

"The doctors – and we saw an endless stream of them – concluded that it must have been a delayed response to the shock of being knocked down by the car in Portugal two years earlier. And so I was the first six-year-old in my class to learn the word 'alopecia'.

"Suddenly everything and anything else that I was at that age was eclipsed by the fact that I was the little boy in the town with absolutely no hair.

"And that is how it was, from the age of six for the remainder of my youth. Right up until I became famous, my lack of hair was considered the most – perhaps even the only – notable thing about me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.