Jamie Oliver's fans stunned by his resemblance to son River in new photo The famous chef took to Instagram

Jamie Oliver has shared a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, and his fans cannot get over how much he looks like his youngest son River in the snap.

Looking bright-eyed in a blue hoody and jeans, Jamie, now 45, certainly looked like little River in the picture, especially with all of that blonde curly hair!

"The first food shoot I ever did with @davidloftus for the @sundaytimesfood a long long time ago haha good times. After this shoot I became their food editor for several years which I adored doing," Jamie captioned the post.

It wasn't long before his fans rushed to the comment section of his picture to draw comparisons between Jamie and River.



"You look just like River here," wrote one.

"Wow that is sooo River," added another, with a third saying: "Oh my, you look just like River."

On Tuesday night, Jamie – who shares five children with his wife Jools – dedicated a sweet social media post to his eldest son, Buddy.

Fans were quick to point out how much Jamie looked like River

The chef shared two gorgeous black and white images which showed him posing against a white wall with his arms around his son, who was standing in front of him.

Wearing a white T-shirt with the words "brave" and "fearless" printed on it, Buddy could be seen smiling at the camera in the first snap, whilst his dad looked pensively towards the side.

The second picture saw the dad-of-five jokingly put his arms around the ten-year-old's neck whilst they both laughed.

"Dear little buddy Oliver growing up so fast this boy has been the most profound antidote to life's challenges in the recent years .... thank u buds xxx stay gold boy ... wonderful photo by @davidloftus xx," he wrote alongside them.

