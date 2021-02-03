Jamie Oliver poses with son 'grown-up' Buddy as he reveals his special attitude to life The celebrity chef shares four other children with wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver paid a very special tribute to his eldest son Buddy on Tuesday night, revealing he "has been the most profound antidote to life's challenges" in recent years.

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

The chef shared two gorgeous black and white images which showed him posing against a white wall with his arms around his son, who is standing in front of him.

Wearing a white T-shirt with the words "brave" and "fearless" printed on it, Buddy can be seen smiling at the camera in the first snap, whilst his dad looks pensively towards the side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie joined by his two sons Buddy and River in hilarious video

The second picture sees the dad-of-five jokingly putting his arms around the ten-year-old's neck whilst they both laugh.

RELATED: Jools Oliver shares precious throwback snap of daughters in emotional post

MORE: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6million mansion is rural perfection - see inside

"Dear little buddy Oliver growing up so fast this boy has been the most profound antidote to life's challenges in the recent years .... thank u buds xxx stay gold boy ... wonderful photo by @davidloftus xx," he wrote alongside them.

Jamie shares several adorable photos of himself and Buddy

The gorgeous snaps were taken by Buddy's godfather David Loftus, who is an award-winning photographer who has been working for the chef for years.

Friends and fans of the star loved the rare snaps and were quick to comment it, but not before proud wife and mum Jools who wrote: "2 of my favourite boys," accompanied by five red hearts.

"You're doing an amazing job, as your children seem so amazing but lovely, too!!!" commented a fan, whilst a second added: "The joy of parenthood in those pics. All the love shines through."

A third added: "That’s a proper father son relationship right there."

Jamie shared four other children with his wife of 20 years: Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, 11-year-old Petal and four-year-old River.