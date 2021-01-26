Jamie Oliver's fans go wild for 'lovely' new photo of wife Jools The chef has been married for over 20 years

Jamie Oliver delighted his fans on Tuesday after sharing a gorgeous new photo of his wife Jools.

The chef was promoting his "keep cooking daily" initiative and uploaded a sweet image of Jools holding a pan of her sweat pea pasta recipe.

Captioning the snap, he said: "#KeepCookingDaily cook up over on my Facebook page & JamieOliver.com at Midday today!!

"And today's recipe is one from my missus...it's Jools' sweet pea pasta which I know a lot of you already love. Jack our head chef at @jamieolivercookeryschool is showing you just how simple it is to knock together."

Fans rushed to comment on the photo, with many delighted to see Jamie's wife of 20 years making an appearance on his Instagram feed.

"Such a great pic @jamieoliver @joolsoliver," said one. "Aww Jools you are so talented. Looks delicious!" a second wrote. A third added: "Lovely photo. Love Jools." And a fourth commented: "Very nice indeed to see Jools."

Jamie deligted fans with this photo of Jools

Earlier this month, Jamie paid a special tribute to his wife alongside a beautiful black-and-white portrait. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the celebrity chef thrilled his fans by sharing a stunning photo of his wife, who was seen sitting on an armchair looking towards a window.

In the caption, Jamie simply wrote: "Lovely light, lovely wife."

Jamie shared this stunning photo of Jools earlier this month

During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, Jamie was quizzed about his marriage to Jools.

He said: "You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into.

"I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate."

