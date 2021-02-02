Jamie Oliver's son Buddy's homeschooling photo is unlike any you've seen before Buddy's godfather shared the tranquil snap on Instagram

Homeschooling seems surprisingly tranquil in the Oliver household.

Doting dad Jamie Oliver shared a black-and-white photo of his eldest son, nine-year-old Buddy, on Tuesday, and we have to admit, the youngster's homeschooling set-up is like nothing we've seen before!

MORE: Jamie Oliver: Everything you need to know about the celebrity chef

Posing candidly for the camera, Buddy looked calm and collected in his dad's post, a far cry from the mayhem we've come to expect during the weekdays.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver and sons wish fans a happy new year

Revealing that his son had spent the day at his offices, Jamie captioned the picture, which he had regrammed from Buddy's godfather: "My boy homeschooling at daddy's work bless him."

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy unveils dad's genius scrambled eggs hack

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Jools Oliver explains son River's absence in latest family photo

We need to know your secret, Jamie!

Jamie and his wife Jools are doting parents to five children: daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, and sons Buddy and River, four.

Despite their privileged lifestyle, both Jamie and Jools want their children to have normal childhoods. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her eldest children at school.

Jamie and his family

She previously told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid."

Jools continued: "I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.