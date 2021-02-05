Christie Brinkley dances up a storm in red dress during fun birthday video The star celebrated her special day on Tuesday

Christie Brinkley has been celebrating her 67th birthday this week, and she wasn't going to let the festivities stop despite the day being over.

On Thursday night, the model gave fans a peek inside her birthday party, which took place in her Hamptons home, with her children present.

"So far I'm LOVING 67! Thank you to my sweet, sweet family for spoiling me rotten and to all of you lovelies who brought me so much joy with your kind well wishes and beautiful flowers! What can I say but THANK YOU‼️ I LOVE YOU ALL‼️" she captioned the two-minute clip.

In it, Christie can be seen dancing around the kitchen whilst her children prepare her birthday feast, including a delicious birthday cake.

She can later be seen blowing out eleven candles and stopping to make a wish.

Fans loved the intimate look inside her special day, and whilst many wished her a "happy birthday," others couldn't believe her real age.

Christie has enjoyed several cakes this week, including this fun one

"What 67??? Can't believe that??? Absolutely beautiful. Happy birthday," said one, whilst a second added: "Happy birthday Christie! You make 67 (what? how?!) look FANTASTIC!"

"You make 67 look like 37," remarked a third fan.

Christie also took time to share all the stunning bouquets she had received for her special day and delighted fans by showing off another birthday cake that she had been gifted – this time with a picture of herself on it!

The sweet snap sees Christie posing alongside her adorable rescue dog Chester, who she affectionately calls "Chester my protector".