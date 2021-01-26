Christie Brinkley’s physique defies age in snug crop top to celebrate 67th birthday The incredibly fit supermodel proves yet again age is only a number

Christie Brinkley delighted her legions of fans ahead of her 67th birthday sporting an incredible athleisure wear ensemble of spandex leggings and a snug crop top.

The incredibly fit supermodel has proven time and again that age is just a number and even joked about stopping the clock in a lengthy post ahead of her birthday next week.

"In 8 days, it’s going to be Groundhogs Day! And I’ll be turning 50 for the 17th time! lol! I love birthdays! I just don’t like the numbers so I pretty much ignore them, I never felt as old as the number anyway ...until this year."

"After my very nasty break of my right arm and the frozen shoulder it gave me I couldn’t do downward dogs, planks, push ups, and at the other end my hip was getting worse with each passing year and long bike rides left me limping...I started to feel limited! Restricted! Dare I say... old!" the supermodel confessed.

Christie Brinkley shared this stunning snap ahead of her 67th birthday next week

"I just couldn’t get enough vigorous exercise, and with quarantine came banana breads and the inevitable extra pounds.I must add I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with (I’ve been very adventurous! Ouch!) but I realized I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward…" she sagely shared.

Christie recently had hip surgery

"So I took action, fixed my hip, got the total replacement, and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again.

"I am getting stronger every day, and I like to think I’m ready for anything...a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski, and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off!" Christie concluded.

Christie has been spending time at her vacation home in Turks & Caicos

She shared an update on her hip replacement rehab over the weekend as well after posting a shot of herself in a black bathing suit.

Alongside the snap, the model wrote: "I found swimming to be great rehab for my hip! Def the most fun too! I kept the scar covered from the sun for better healing, but one of the band -aids fell off. I wish I could start everyday with a snorkel! Hope you are all diving into a beautiful day!"

