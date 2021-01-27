Christie Brinkley ends month-long Caribbean vacation and reveals reason to fans The model is turning 67 years old next week

Christie Brinkley has ended her month-long vacation at Turks and Caicos Island. The star has enjoyed four weeks of peace and quiet in her idyllic beachfront residence but has had to return to New York for work commitments.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's beachfront home has fans green with envy - see inside

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 66-year-old shared two images of herself on a boat surrounded by some of her personal possessions and wrote: "Heading back so I can raise a glass of bubbly with YOU on my birthday! I'll be on @qvc Feb 2nd ! And I'm bringing my two favorites! My #zerosugar #organic #vegan wines! @bellissimaprosecco Hope you'll join me!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie shares stunning video of her beach before leaving for New York

The model is turning 67 years old next week, and she will no doubt make it a day to remember, whether she is at work or not.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley forced to defend swimsuit pictures taken in Caribbean

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns fans in new beach swimsuit photos

Fans were delighted with the snaps, which showed Christie wearing perfect travelling attire – loose white trousers, a black top and a pair of trainers.

"Looking gorgeous and fabulous," a follower wrote, whilst another one agreed: "Gorgeous outfit."

Christie wore the perfect outfit for a long-haul flight

Christie will be celebrating her big day in her Hamptons home, where she spent Thanksgiving Day with her children back in November.

The National Lampoon's Vacation star bought her home back in 1998 for $3.2million, and it's made up of three separate compounds, featuring a 50-foot-tall observation tower.

Christie's main home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an incredible kitchen, which she proudly showed off last year on social media as she cooked up a storm on New Year's Eve.

"We're cooking up a Happy New Year...We all already have the necessary ingredients ...gratitude, mutual respect, empathy, kindness, humor, and love! Happy New Year!" she wrote alongside several pictures of her and her children preparing several delicious dishes as they waited for the clock to strike at midnight.