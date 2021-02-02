Christie Brinkley is stunning popping out of a cake as she celebrates 67th birthday The gorgeous supermodel turns 67-years-old

Christie Brinkley never ceases to amaze her fans and she did just that when she shared a glorious photo of herself triumphantly popping out of a massive cake in celebration of her birthday.

The photo, which was taken last year, shows Christie in a leotard type ensemble, popping out of a massive fake cake. She even took to the air on a flying trapeze for her birthday celebration in which she would have turned 66.

The supermodel, who turns 67 on February 2, captioned the photo: "On my birthday last year I popped out of a cake and swang ( is that a word? ) from a flying trapeze!

And tonight at 5:19 I’ll be popping out of your TV on QVC, well at least I will be popping a bottle of my zero sugar zero carb Bellissima Prosecco lol! Hope you’ll join me! I think 67 is going to be the icing on the cake!"

The incredibly fit supermodel has proven time and again that age is just a number and even joked about stopping the clock in a lengthy post last week, just ahead of her birthday.

Christie Brinkley celebrated her 67th birthday by sharing this photo herself popping out of a massive cake

"In 8 days, it’s going to be Groundhogs Day! And I’ll be turning 50 for the 17th time! lol! I love birthdays! I just don’t like the numbers so I pretty much ignore them, I never felt as old as the number anyway ...until this year."

"After my very nasty break of my right arm and the frozen shoulder it gave me I couldn’t do downward dogs, planks, push ups, and at the other end my hip was getting worse with each passing year and long bike rides left me limping...

The natural beauty shared this snap in Jaunuary from her tropical vacation

I started to feel limited! Restricted! Dare I say... old!" the supermodel confessed.

"I just couldn’t get enough vigorous exercise, and with quarantine came banana breads and the inevitable extra pounds.

I must add I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with (I’ve been very adventurous! Ouch!) but I realized I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward…" she sagely shared at the time.

Ahead of her birthday this year the supermodel shared this epic fitness snap

"So I took action, fixed my hip, got the total replacement, and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again.

"I am getting stronger every day, and I like to think I’m ready for anything...a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski, and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off!" Christie concluded.

