Zoe Ball delighted fans on Friday when she shared an extremely rare photo of her brother, Jamie Clark, in honour of his birthday.

The Strictly: It Takes Two star posted a series of images of her sibling alongside his wife and their children – and fans couldn't help but notice the strong family resemblance.

"Hip hop happy birthday to my ace face bro Jamie @tikikontiki Love you wonder kid Xxxx," Zoe captioned the photos.

Among them were happy photos of Jamie, his wife and what appears to be their newborn baby, alongside other family images of Zoe's nieces.

With some followers cooing over the "adorable" baby and sending Jamie happy birthday wishes, others were quick to point out how much the baby looks like her dad, TV star Johnny Ball.

"Doesn’t the baby look like your dad? That’s remarkable. Xx," said one. "That little baby is the image of your dad. Happy birthday to your brother," wrote another.

Zoe's fans think the baby looks like her dad

Others commented on the striking similarities between Zoe and Jamie, with one posting: "Wow! He is the brunette, male, bearded version of you!"

Zoe's birthday shout-out comes just days after she raved about her "clever sister" Hannah J. Peckham.

Zoe rarely shares photos of her brother on social media

Taking to Instagram, the DJ and presenter posted a video which showed her leafing through a children's picture book written by Hannah.

The doting mum captioned the short clip: "On #worldreadaloudday so proud of my clever sis Hannah @h.j.peckham - meet Conker the Chameleon."

Zoe paid tribute to her brother on his birthday

Zoe went on: "Conker aims to open up important conversations with parents and their little ones. He’s a gorgeous chap. You can find him in all your usual book places. #conkerthechameleon #talkingisgoodforyou #childrensmentalhealthweek."

Hannah was clearly thrilled with the public recognition from Zoe, responding to the post, she wrote: "Thank you Zoe for sharing Conker's little face he's a special chap… thank you for all the love and support beautiful sis xx."

