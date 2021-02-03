Zoe Ball shares proud family moment in new video The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter gushed about her sister

Zoe Ball thrilled her fans on Wednesday when she showed off her talented sister's latest achievement.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ and presenter posted a video which showed her leafing through a children's picture book written by her sister Hannah Peckham.

The doting mum captioned the short clip: "On #worldreadaloudday so proud of my clever sis Hannah @h.j.peckham - meet Conker the Chameleon."

Zoe went on: "Conker aims to open up important conversations with parents and their little ones. He’s a gorgeous chap. You can find him in all your usual book places. #conkerthechameleon #talkingisgoodforyou #childrensmentalhealthweek."

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host's followers were impressed, with one commenting: "What a gorgeous book."

Several fans wrote that they had ordered the book. One said: "Brilliant! Ordered xx," while another added: "Ordered for my Grandsons they will love it," and a third chimed in: "GOING TO ORDER NOW," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Zoe's sister released her new book this week

The author herself also took the time to comment, thanking her sister for her support.

She wrote: "Thank you Zoe for sharing Conker's little face he's a special chap… thank you for all the love and support beautiful sis xx."

Zoe announced that her sister would be releasing the book back in December, to a great response.

The star revealed the cover art on Instagram, praising her "firecracker sibling" on her new endeavour.

The DJ and presenter is proud of her siblings

"I’m blessed with firecracker siblings, my sis Hannah has a new book for kids... meet Conker @h.j.peckham out Feb 2021 x," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to congratulate Zoe's sibling on the "amazing cover", with many admitting the book had jumped to the top of their wish list.

"Amazing cover and I’m sure the content is too," wrote one fan. Another said: "Oh must add that to my granddaughter's collection." A third added: "Should be great timing to read to the little one when it comes out! Can't wait!"

