Zoe Ball shared a peek inside her gorgeous living room on Friday – but fans couldn't help notice one hilarious detail.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host posted a snap of her two children, Woody and Nelly, enjoying some time in front of the TV, surrounded by beautiful artwork and hundreds of vinyl records.

While many fans complimented Zoe on her décor – which included dark grey walls, woodland wallpaper and deep green and grey sofas – others were distracted by Zoe's interesting choice of book.

"#lockdownnights #lego #rickandmorty & a bloody good book @mackie_bella," Zoe captioned the family photo.

The reason her reading material caused quite the stir is because Zoe was devouring How To Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie.

"Omg hilarious... I was just looking at the room and thinking ohhh, loving that colour then my eyes went to 'the book'," observed one follower.

Another commented: "Oh my god, I just screamed and woke the dog up!" A third added: "How can I google that to buy??? I would have to delete search history."

Zoe Ball's lovely family photo was overshadowed by her book

But before anyone starts to panic, the book is not actually a 'how-to' guide. The synopsis reads: "When Grace Bernard discovers her absentee millionaire father has rejected her dying mother's pleas for help, she vows revenge, and sets about to kill every member of his family.

"Readers have a front row seat as Grace picks off the family one by one - and the result is as and gruesome as it is entertaining in this wickedly dark romp about class, family, love... and murder.

"But then Grace is imprisoned for a murder she didn't commit." Sounds like a good read to us!

Zoe paid tribute to victims of COVID-19

Zoe's post comes after she paid a heartbreaking tribute to victims of COVID-19.

Posting a photo taken from an upstairs window, which revealed her blooming garden in all its glory, Zoe wrote: "Listening to Jeremy [Vine’s] show, brave people sharing their heartbreaking stories about their loved ones lost to coronavirus. "Every one lost is somebody’s special person. Do hope those grieving are surrounded by love. Always in our thoughts."

