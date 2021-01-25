Are you looking for a healthy, tasty and quick lunch to make in-between working, homeschooling and all those Zoom calls?

Then actress Lisa Faulkner, who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 and is married to MasterChef host John Torode, has a brilliant recipe for you.

The cook shared a tutorial for her 'Fish Pie Jackets' on her Instagram page, which she describes as: "Brain food, absolutely brilliant for the kids and super, super quick". Why haven't we thought of combining these two delicious meals before?

MORE: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's no-yeast soda bread is the perfect weekend bake

Loading the player...

WATCH: The TikTok breakfast hack clip that went viral

Lisa wrote: "On Friday, I asked you on @ocadouk‘s Instagram what you wanted me to cook, so many of you asked for fish recipes and simple, quick lunches perfect for working from home and homeschooling!

"These comforting, family-favourite Fish Pie Jackets I think hit the spot and will hopefully also cheer you up on this Blue Monday. With so many of us home-schooling, recipes that are loved by as well as good for our children are key right now."

MORE: The sweet baking tradition Kate Middleton does for her children

Lisa shows how to prepare the fish

She added: "My super easy recipe works equally well for lunches as well as dinners. Warming, comforting and brain-boosting - Fish Pie Jackets tick every box!"

In the comments section, Lisa's husband John wrote: "So clever. So pretty." Aw, what a lovely compliment from her other half.

One fan told Lisa: "Love this idea. The family are going to devour them. They are going on my menu for this week. Thank you Lisa." While another follower said: "Brilliant, I am in need of some inspiration. This is just the ticket."

MORE: 17 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will transform your kitchen (and your life)

The delicious-looking fish pie jackets

In the video tutorial, Lisa took viewers through the cooking process.

First, she cooks the potatoes in the oven for an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes. She uses pre-cooked prawns in the recipe and then bakes a salmon and haddock fillet together in the oven. Simply put the fish in some foil with butter and pepper, close the parcel and cook for the last 15 minutes of the jackets' oven time.

Next, Lisa says to scoop out the potato from the skins, place in a bowl and add cooked peas, prawns and the fish, flaked. Lisa adds salt, black pepper, butter, grated cheese and some chopped chives.

To finish, we see the star put the fish mix back in the jackets, sprinkle with more cheese and place back into the oven for a few minutes. Yum!

This is definitely on our must-try list!