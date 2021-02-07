Salma Hayek doing the floss in a lace dress will make your day The Frida actress has unveiled a completely new look

Salma Hayek has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage from her new movie Bliss, and her latest social media post has got fans talking.

The Frida actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself doing the floss on the set of Bliss.

The mother-of-one was in full character, dressed in a black lace dress and biker boots, with her hair styled in pigtails.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "You have the moves!" while another wrote: "You're amazing in Bliss!" A third added: "Great moves!"

Salma opened up about her new movie last week during an appearance on the Today Show. "It's a movie about in the future, in a place where everything is beautiful and perfect and because of that people stop appreciating things," she explained.

Salma gets to play two very different types of leads in the film, but one thread binds the characters: "She is afraid of losing her soulmate in both worlds. I got to play two very different characters," the star added.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a lace dress

The Mexican-born actress' character is described as a mysterious woman who initially appears to be homeless. Salma plays the role of Isabel in the movie, and stars alongside Owen Wilson in the Amazon film.

Fans have given the movie high praise since it was released, with one writing: "This movie is exceptional," while another commented: "This movie is everything!"

Salma's new photos from the set of Bliss follow after a series of swimwear photos shared on Instagram from the star's holiday last summer.

The Hollywood star plays Isabel in new movie Bliss

The 54-year-old is often complimented on her stunning pictures and recently opened up about how she prepared for her holiday in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she got refreshingly honest about body confidence.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said, before adding that she took a lot of her selfies after she got down to her ideal size.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame in it because it was the first week of the vacation."

Salma transforming into character

When she heard the world was going back into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided she wasn’t going to deprive herself a second longer.

“After that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again."

Not that she’s going to stop sharing her throwback photos. In fact, it’s even more reason to do so.

The 54-year-old has been sharing throwback holiday snaps during lockdown

"I saved my pictures, I'm not in the same condition today and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks,” Salma revealed. "I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"

She added: "People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."

