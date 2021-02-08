Charlotte Hawkins throws daughter Ella Rose the sweetest birthday after heartbreaking request The Good Morning Britain host made it a day to remember!

Charlotte Hawkins and her husband Mark pulled out all the stops for their daughter Ella Rose's sixth birthday celebrations this weekend.

The party comes just days after the Good Morning Britain host revealed her little girl wanted to "throw away" her birthday this year after spending the past year in lockdown.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins looks radiant in bright blue dress on James Martin show

In the adorable Instagram snap, which was shared on Sunday, showed the doting parents cuddle up to their daughter in a room filled with colourful balloons - and holiday-themed inflatables.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins left red-faced after having her make-up done on air

In the caption, Charlotte explained: "So on Friday’s @GMB I talked about this... when I asked my daughter Ella Rose what she wanted for her sixth birthday. She said if she threw it away this year, could we could go on holiday instead.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins sparks reaction with rare photo of daughter Ella Rose

SEE: Charlotte Hawkins unveils living room as she invites Piers Morgan inside

"We haven't been away for a year, and it's always a special time that we spend together as a family that means so much. So we brought the holiday to her!! Celebrations lockdown-style... Happy 6th Birthday Ella Rose!"

Charlotte's colleague Laura Tobin was quick to respond, writing: "Ah bless her. Happy Birthday Ella Rose xxxx." Brendan Cole remarked: "Happy birthday Ella Rose. Very grown up xx." Dr Amir Khan added: "Awww happy birthday Ella Rose!"

The GMB star shared this snap from her daughter's 6th birthday

Last week, the GMB star explained how her daughter asked if she could swap her upcoming birthday for a holiday. "Cartoonist Rob Murray and psychologist Dr Kevin Dutton asked workers to tell them about something they couldn't wait to do once restrictions were eased - mine is going on a beach holiday with Ella-Rose, sandcastles and all," she told co-host Ben Shephard.

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

"She has got a birthday coming up this weekend, and I asked her what she wanted for her birthday. And she said, 'Mummy, can I throw away my birthday and have a holiday instead?' I was like, 'Oh no, you don't have to throw away your birthday! You'll have your birthday and then we will go on holiday as soon as we can.' That will be a really special one."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.