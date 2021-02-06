Charlotte Hawkins looks radiant in bright blue dress on Saturday Morning with James Martin

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Saturday Morning with James Martin usually brightens up our weekend with colourful foods and tasty recipes, but today the show was stolen by Charlotte Hawkins' eye-catching blue dress.

The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a zebra-print cobalt-coloured shirt dress for her morning appearance – and we are totally in love with the daring style.

Ahead of the morning show, James Martin shared a preview of the line-up including a photograph of Charlotte sat at a kitchen island, with a glass of white wine and cutlery – eagerly awaiting James' dishes. James stood in the background, casually propped against the door frame.

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins suffers embarrassing moment live on GMB

Funnily enough, James seemed to co-ordinate with the presenter, also opting for a bright blue outfit, in the form of a striking button up shirt. However, he dressed his look down with casual jeans.

Charlotte looked gorgeous in blue

Charlotte then reposted this picture to her 221,000 followers and fans were quick to compliment her style with one saying: "You look gorgeous" and another saying: "wonderful," along with three blue heart emojis.

Walk on the wild side with a zebra dress like Charlotte's:

Zebra dress, £89, Whistles at John Lewis

The presenter always manages to look flawless, no matter what she's wearing and that's probably down to her immaculate hair and makeup – this time her blonde bob was perfectly styled in gentle curls and she went for fluttery lashes and a nude-coloured lipstick.

The star doesn't shy away from bright fashion

Alongside the post, Charlotte explained that she was on the show not only to taste lots of lovely food, but to talk about life on Good Morning Britain and her love for classical music.

Charlotte's go-to stylist Debbie Harper isn't afraid to put her in daring colours while she is live on GMB, and she wowed her early morning fans in the week with a vibrant jade green dress. The Hobbs creation was also a shirt-style dress with buttons and a collar – and the star dressed it up elegantly with Carvela nude heels.

