Charlotte Hawkins unveils living room as she invites Piers Morgan inside The Good Morning Britain host lives in Surrey

Charlotte Hawkins has given an unseen look inside her living room at the home she shares with her husband Mark Herbert and their daughter Ella Rose in Surrey.

The Good Morning Britain newsreader took to Instagram with a split screen photo of herself and fellow presenter Piers Morgan as they recorded a new episode of Charlotte's podcast Last Past Blast.

Charlotte joined the call from the room in her home, showing that it is decorated with cream walls, and features a grey fireplace with various ornaments on top and a black glossy piano where she showcases a selection of framed photographs. We could also see a large mirror hanging in a gold frame and a cream world map alongside it.

Charlotte captioned the post: "It just so happens I recorded a very special episode today of my @lastpastblast podcast on #internationalpodcastday… watch this space! To listen to all the episodes so far with @xander.armstrong, @myleeneklass, @ericwhitacre & @nickybenedettiofficial, see link in bio. Subscribe or follow to hear as soon as @piersmorgan's episode drops! #ad #lastpastblast #lastpastblast #podcast #classical @sony.classical."

Piers, meanwhile, filmed from his home office, showing that it is decorated with white walls and floor-to-ceiling open book shelves taking up an entire wall. He sat on a cream linen sofa and there are also two paintings hanging on the walls, as well as a cream lamp at one side.

Charlotte previously shared another look inside her living room when she showed off her outfit for Royal Ascot. It showed wooden floors and a large purple Chesterfield sofa, with matching cushions embroidered with gold bumblebees.

A cream sideboard sits at one side, where Charlotte keeps more framed photographs, a lamp, a vase of flowers, and a metallic bronze rabbit ornament. There is also a standing vase of decorative twigs next to the sofa.

