Charlotte Hawkins sparks reaction with rare photo of daughter Ella Rose Fans can't believe how similar Charlotte and Ella are

Charlotte Hawkins surprised fans on Christmas Day after sharing a rare photo of herself and her five-year-old daughter Ella Rose on Instagram. Posing in matching glittery jumpers, the mother-daughter duo were all smiles for the sweet snaps, and fans couldn't believe how similar the pair look. Clearly aware of the close resemblance, Charlotte wrote in the caption: "Happy Christmas from me & mini-me! #signingoffforchristmas #twinning #christmasjumper #happychristmas."

Charlotte posted the sweet snaps on Instagram

Delighting fans, the mum-of-one's 216k followers couldn't help but comment on how similar Charlotte and Ella are. "Happy Christmas to you and your beautiful mini-me!" wrote one. "You're like peas in a pod, beautiful picture," added another.

The pair twinned in matching Christmas jumpers

Having continued to work on both GMB and Classic FM throughout the coronavirus lockdown, Charlotte will no doubt be enjoying a well-deserved Christmas break at home with her daughter and her husband Mark Herbert.

The trio appear to be incredibly close, and back in May the family hosted their own special VE Day party in their garden, complete with Union Jack flags, celebratory drinks and a night of camping outdoors, as suggested by little Ella. "This is our specially decorated back garden tent... the HRH in our family has decided we are all camping out tonight to mark the occasion!" Charlotte explained on Instagram.

The presenter enjoys spending quality time with her husband Mark and their daughter Ella

At the beginning of May, Charlotte opened up about how lockdown has been for the family, with the presenter revealing her home-schooling struggles to Gareth Malone whilst taking part in his Great British Home Chorus live on YouTube. "It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that," she said. "Home schooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions."