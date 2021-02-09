This Morning's Holly Willoughby reacts to sweet photo of her niece in the snow Little Lola is Kelly Willoughby's daughter

Holly Willoughby was among the first to respond when her older sister Kelly posted a sweet snowy snapshot on Instagram on Monday.

Kelly took to social media to share a photo showing her daughter, Lola, playing outside. The little girl can be seen wrapped up warmly in a red waterproof suit, wellies, gloves and a black bobble hat.

She wrote: "Finally....just enough snow to make snow hearts and angels."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby speaks about her 40th birthday plans

Proud auntie Holly 'liked' the picture of her niece, along with a number of Kelly's followers, who also left sweet comments on the post.

"Snow hearts!!" one simply wrote, while a second added: "Oh, how adorable!!!! We are thrilled to finally have a good sprinkling of snow too here in Surrey!"

Kelly shared a sweet snapshot of Lola playing in the snow

A third noted: "Only little flurries here but lovely to have something! Enjoy."

It's a big week for Holly. The This Morning star will celebrate her 40th birthday on Wednesday – and she kicked off the celebrations in style at the weekend.

Holly and Kelly have a very close relationship

Holly took to Instagram to reveal a birthday surprise arranged for her by the Dancing on Ice team.

She shared a snapshot showing her stood in her beautiful pastel blue gown in front of large white letters spelling out her name, complete with sparkling lights, pink flamingos and white balloons.

She wrote: "Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special... it's kicked off my birthday week in style... honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!! Thank you.... love you to bits!"

Holly was surprised by the Dancing on Ice team ahead of her 40th birthday

Holly previously spoke of her heartbreak at having to cancel her planned 40th birthday party. Speaking on This Morning last week, she shared: "It's bittersweet as next week I'm celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel.

"So it will look very different. But as long as I've got a cake and a glass in my hand I'll be fine."

