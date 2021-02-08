Holly Willoughby kicks off her 40th birthday celebrations in style The Dancing on Ice star will mark her big day on 10 February

It's a big week for Holly Willoughby. The This Morning star is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on 10 February – and she kicked off the celebrations in style at the weekend.

Holly took to Instagram to reveal a birthday surprise arranged for her by the Dancing on Ice team.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals sadness over 40th birthday celebrations

She shared a snapshot showing her stood in her beautiful pastel blue gown in front of large white letters spelling out her name, complete with sparkling lights, pink flamingos and white balloons.

She wrote: "Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special... it's kicked off my birthday week in style... honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!! Thank you.... love you to bits!"

Holly was surprised by the Dancing on Ice team ahead of her 40th

Holly previously spoke of her heartbreak at having to cancel her planned 40th birthday party. Speaking on Thursday's This Morning, she shared: "It's bittersweet as next week I'm celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel.

"So it will look very different. But as long as I've got a cake and a glass in my hand I'll be fine."

Holly has been married to husband Dan Baldwin since 2007

In a previous interview with the Sun, the TV star spoke about her hopes for her 40s.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Holly said. "My thirties have been all about the kids, bringing them up, keeping all these balls in the air, but now they're getting older I can start focusing on things happening for me."

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are parents to Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six. Despite her demanding career, the TV star always puts her family first.

The couple share three children together

Speaking to HELLO! about motherhood, she admitted: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

She continued: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that."

